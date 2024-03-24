https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Driver dies after car lands in Millstone River

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 31-year-old New Brunswick man died after his vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the intersection of River Road and Belle Mead-Griggstown Road and landed in the Millstone River, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

Police and first responders were sent to River Road/Somerset County Route 533 at 6:10 a.m. on March 16 for the report of a vehicle that went into the Millstone River, police said.

- Advertisement -

The man was driving his 2011 Lexus GS350 east on Belle Mead-Griggstown Road when it crashed through the guardrail and left the road, police said.

The Lexus came to rest on its roof against the embankment on the opposite side of the Millstone River. It was partially submerged in the water, and the man had to be removed from the vehicle by first responders, police said.

He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick, where he later died, police said.

The road was closed for more than six hours while police investigated the crash and repairs were made to the guardrail.

The Montgomery Police Department, the Montgomery EMS (emergency medical services), Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital paramedics and firefighters from Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 and Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 responded.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Tim Giaccone with the Montgomery Township Police Department Traffic Division at (908) 359-3222.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet News

West Windsor police charge man in possession of handgun

A Clifton man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after he was stopped for speeding on...
Princeton Packet News

‘Really proud of this group’

Princeton women's basketball is preparing for another first round March Madness matchup this time against the No. 8...
Princeton Packet News

‘We have a great wealth of history’

Princeton African American residents shared their stories about not only growing up in Princeton, but more specifically the...
Cranbury Press News

Parents ask school district to adopt definition of antisemitism

School district officials are evaluating whether to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The request...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Thank this New Jersey woman for your blueberries!

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation Walk...

West Windsor police charge man in possession of handgun

Princeton Packet News
A Clifton man was charged with unlawful possession of...

East Windsor Township Police blotter

Windsor News
A 48-year-old Hightstown man was charged with shoplifting for...

Popular news

Pennington Police blotter

Hopewell News
A 24-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on outstanding warrants...

Cranbury School to begin construction on referendum projects

Cranbury Press News
Cranbury School's long-awaited referendum projects will officially begin construction...

‘We plan to keep most of what we hold dear’

Hopewell News
Hopewell Valley Regional School District (HVRSD) is expected to...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.