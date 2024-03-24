Driver dies after car lands in Millstone River

A 31-year-old New Brunswick man died after his vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the intersection of River Road and Belle Mead-Griggstown Road and landed in the Millstone River, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

Police and first responders were sent to River Road/Somerset County Route 533 at 6:10 a.m. on March 16 for the report of a vehicle that went into the Millstone River, police said.

- Advertisement -

The man was driving his 2011 Lexus GS350 east on Belle Mead-Griggstown Road when it crashed through the guardrail and left the road, police said.

The Lexus came to rest on its roof against the embankment on the opposite side of the Millstone River. It was partially submerged in the water, and the man had to be removed from the vehicle by first responders, police said.

He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick, where he later died, police said.

The road was closed for more than six hours while police investigated the crash and repairs were made to the guardrail.

The Montgomery Police Department, the Montgomery EMS (emergency medical services), Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital paramedics and firefighters from Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 and Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 responded.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Tim Giaccone with the Montgomery Township Police Department Traffic Division at (908) 359-3222.