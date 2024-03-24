https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
West Windsor police charge man in possession of handgun

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

A Clifton man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after he was stopped for speeding on Route 1 Feb. 28, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

During the motor vehicle stop, the man was allegedly found to be in possession of a Walther 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, police said. The gun contained eight bullets.

The handgun, which was not in a holster, was found in a storage pocket on the driver’s door, police said. It was within easy reach of the driver. The man also did not have a permit to carry a handgun.

He was processed and released.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
