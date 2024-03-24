https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
East Windsor Township Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

A 48-year-old Hightstown man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise valued at $43.45 from the Walgreen’s store on March 5. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from East Windsor Township. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 29-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with obstructing traffic and having an unclear license plate after she was stopped by police on Route 130 on March 5. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant from the Maryland State Police. She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center to await extradition to Maryland.

A 29-year-old Hamilton Township man was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to Home Depot for a dispute between a customer and store employees on March 4. He was also found to have outstanding warrants from Hamilton Township, Burlington City and Wildwood. He was processed and turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

A 46-year-old Trenton man was charged with hindering apprehension for providing a fake New York State driver’s license, driving with a suspended driver’s license and careless driving after a police officer observed the vehicle being driven erratically on Route 130 on March 2. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Brielle. He was processed and released.

A 48-year-old Willingboro man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after a police officer observed his vehicle being driven erratically on Stockton Street at 5:40 a.m. on March 2. He was processed and released.

A 30-year-old Trenton resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the City of Trenton following a motor vehicle stop on Dutch Neck Road on March 2. He was processed and released to the Trenton Police Department.

