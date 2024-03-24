https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Ewing Township man charged with DUI, drug offenses

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 38-year-old Ewing Township man was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police officer was dispatched to investigate a suspicious person in the area of Rockwell Green on Feb. 25, according to the Pennington Police Department.

As the police officer approached the vehicle, it began to pull away slowly. The driver had passed out and allegedly had a hypodermic needle stuck in his hand, police said.

- Advertisement -

The police officer woke up the driver, who stopped and placed the vehicle in park. The investigation revealed that the driver allegedly had several decks of suspected heroin and a white rock suspected to be crack cocaine in his possession, police said.

The man was processed and released.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

Pennington Police blotter

A 24-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on outstanding warrants for theft by deception and receiving stolen property from...
Hopewell News

Free cable gunlocks available

Ask yourself, is there an unlocked gun in your house? Now is an excellent time to review how...
Hopewell News

Former Pennington landfill receives redevelopment designation

The Pennington landfill, which the borough owns, has been designated as an area in need of redevelopment. Council members...
Hopewell News

‘We plan to keep most of what we hold dear’

Hopewell Valley Regional School District (HVRSD) is expected to raise tax rates in a $102.6 million budget that...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Thank this New Jersey woman for your blueberries!

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation Walk...

West Windsor police charge man in possession of handgun

Princeton Packet News
A Clifton man was charged with unlawful possession of...

East Windsor Township Police blotter

Windsor News
A 48-year-old Hightstown man was charged with shoplifting for...

Popular news

Read Across America

Hillsborough News
Courtesy of Hillsborough Township Mayor Robert Britting Jr. participates in...

Eldridge Park municipal park to get paver walkway around perimeter

Lawrence Ledger News
A new paver walkway around the Eldridge Park municipal...

‘We plan to keep most of what we hold dear’

Hopewell News
Hopewell Valley Regional School District (HVRSD) is expected to...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.