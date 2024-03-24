Ewing Township man charged with DUI, drug offenses

A 38-year-old Ewing Township man was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police officer was dispatched to investigate a suspicious person in the area of Rockwell Green on Feb. 25, according to the Pennington Police Department.

As the police officer approached the vehicle, it began to pull away slowly. The driver had passed out and allegedly had a hypodermic needle stuck in his hand, police said.

The police officer woke up the driver, who stopped and placed the vehicle in park. The investigation revealed that the driver allegedly had several decks of suspected heroin and a white rock suspected to be crack cocaine in his possession, police said.

The man was processed and released.