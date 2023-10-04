Police Department Pride patches still available

Community members can still purchase the Hopewell Township Police Department’s limited edition Pride patches.

The police department has some patches still available for $10.

The proceeds made from the selling of the specialty patches goes to Triad House, a 24-hour residential group home for youth in Ewing and is run by the nonprofit Life Ties.

Triad House services youth ages 16-21 and in 2008 became the only group home in New Jersey for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

They offer individual, group, and family counseling, life skill training, educational planning, mentorship, and other important services, all while promoting an inclusive and safe environment.

The colors of the Pride flag are the background of the patches and were worn by the police department officers in June for Pride Month to show support and commitment of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community.

Sgt. Alexis Mirra created the idea and initiative for the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Mirra had thought of patches after department leadership opened up the floor for ideas a couple years ago on how the police department can better engage the community.

The patches idea arose from Mirra’s own continued collection of police patches from other police departments across the country including Salem, Mass. that have also done different types of specialty patches.

Patches can be purchased by sending a $10 payment through Venmo to “@Hopewellpba342”. People are asked to include “pride patch,” along with their name and address in the note on Venmo.

Local delivery, as well as domestic shipping, are available. Cash payments are being accepted at the police department or at a local residence at the time of delivery.

If people are looking to pay with cash they are asked to contact Sgt. Alexis Mirra, who is the department’s LGBTQ Liaison, through email at amirra@hopewelltwp.org.