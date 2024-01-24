A swearing in and a nomination

With the spotlight on the historic election of Mayor Eman El-Badawi, there were two additional highlights to the Cranbury Township Committee’s reorganization meeting at the beginning of the month.

Committeeman Matt Scott was sworn in by Township Clerk Debbie Rubin on Jan. 2 to begin serving his third three-year term on the Township Committee.

- Advertisement -

He was first elected to the Township Committee in 2017 and had previously served as mayor in 2020.

Andrew Harrison/The Cranbury Press

Lisa Knierim (left) gives a fist bump to Mayor Eman El-Badawi after being elected deputy mayor.

In the election for deputy mayor, Committeeman Mike Ferrante nominated Lisa Knierim. No other nominations were made by fellow members of the Township Committee.

She was unanimously elected deputy mayor and serves in the position for 2024. Knierim is in the second year of her first three-year term on the Township Committee.