Princeton man charged with robbery

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 20-year-old Princeton man was charged with robbery after attempting to rob a victim in the parking lot at 259 Nassau St. on Jan. 29, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The victim told police that he was walking in the parking lot outside the building that houses the 7-Eleven convenience store and the Princeton post office around 5 p.m. when he was accosted by the man.

The man got out of his vehicle, which was parked in the lot, and approached the victim from behind, police said. He got in front of the victim and blocked him from walking on Nassau Street.

The man allegedly threatened to harm the victim and demanded money, police said. The victim was able to flee after a passerby approached their location on Nassau Street. The man got into his vehicle and left.

Police identified the would-be robber through an investigation. He was arrested on Franklin Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 30, police said.

He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

