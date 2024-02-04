Princeton police blotter

A vandal scratched a vehicle while it was parked on Leigh Avenue, consistent with a key having been run along it. The incident of criminal mischief was reported Jan. 27.

A 57-year-old Robbinsville man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on University Place at 11:51 p.m. Jan. 26. He was processed and released.

A 29-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,000 from the Township of Hamilton Regional Municipal Court; an outstanding warrant for $550 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court and an outstanding warrant for $500 from the East Windsor Municipal Court. She was processed and released.