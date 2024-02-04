Windsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

East Windsor Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 34-year-old East Windsor Township woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Prince George’s County, Md. Jan. 27 after a police officer was sent to a home on Dickenson Lane to follow up on another matter. She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 32-year-old Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly walking out of ShopRite without paying for merchandise valued at $169.58 on Jan. 27. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant from the City of Trenton. She was processed and released.

A 26-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle following a crash in a parking lot on Route 130 on Jan. 27. He was processed and released.

A 30-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with driving while his license was suspended and for having fictitious license plates after he was stopped by police on Abbington Drive Jan. 26. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Westampton. He was processed and released.

A 20-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while his license was suspended and having an unclear license plate following a traffic stop on Route 133 on Jan. 25. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Princeton. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A 52-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with shoplifting after he allegedly took items valued at $66.71 from Walmart without paying for them on Jan. 22. A police officer tracked the suspect’s footsteps in the snow to the tractor-trailer where the man was found. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Trenton resident was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items worth $296.59 from Walmart without paying for them Jan. 20. The suspect was processed and released.

A 47-year-old Trenton resident was charged with shoplifting on Jan. 19 following an investigation into an earlier shoplifting incident at Walmart that occurred Dec. 22, 2023. The woman allegedly took items worth $978.60 and fled the store without paying for them. Police identified her after she was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 17. She was charged on a summons.

A 40-year-old Jamesburg man was charged with shoplifting after he allegedly asked to see a gold chain, valued at $349, and swapped it for a different chain at Walmart on Jan. 18. He fled the store, but was identified through an investigation. He was charged on a summons.

