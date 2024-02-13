Three Hillsborough Township men face charges following narcotics and firearms investigation

Three Hillsborough Township men were charged in relation to a narcotics and firearms investigation, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Mike McMahon.

A lengthy investigation led to the execution of a Somerset County Superior Court search warrant at two Hillsborough residences. Members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force along with members of the Somerset County SWAT Team; Hillsborough Township Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and United States Postal Inspection Service concluded a firearms and narcotics investigation at the residences located on South Branch Road and Gemini Drive in Hillsborough Township at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, according to a press release through the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 12.

- Advertisement -

Christian Lebron, 22, Sean Lebron, 20, and Juan Martinez, 21, Gemini Drive, were apprehended as a result of the investigation on Jan. 26.

During the search, four handguns with five high-capacity magazines were seized along with seven hundred and seventy (770) Xanax pills, ten (10) Oxycodone pills, two hundred (200) tabs of LSD Acid gel tabs, sixty-seven (67) grams of cocaine, and fifty-six (56) grams of marijuana. The firearms and narcotics seized from this investigation hold a street value of approximately $21,030, according to the release.

Christian Lebron was charged with first degree distribution of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), second degree possession of a handgun, two counts of third-degree distribution of marijuana, and fourth degree selling of a handgun.

Sean Lebron was charged with first degree LSD, four counts of second-degree possession of a handgun, third degree distribution of cocaine, and four counts of fourth degree selling of a handgun.

Juan Martinez was charged with first degree LSD, three counts of second-degree distribution of cocaine, two counts of second-degree possession of a handgun, three counts of third-degree distribution of Xanax, third degree distribution of Oxycontin, and two counts of fourth degree selling of a handgun. Additional charges are pending.

Christian Lebron, Sean Lebron and Martinez were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1 (888) 577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.