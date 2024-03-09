Nominations open for Somerset County’s Historic Preservation and History Awards

The Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission invites nominations for the 2024 Historic Preservation and History Awards program. These awards honor individuals and organizations that promote and preserve historic sites in Somerset County and bring attention to the County’s history through research and publications. The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 15. Award recipients will be notified by April and a ceremony honoring the winners will be held in May.

“Telling our unique stories and preserving our historic sites and structures are important for our communities,” said Commissioner Melonie Marano, Cultural & Heritage Liaison. “We look forward to celebrating the organizations and individuals whose passion for the past and the truth will give future generations the chance to understand the rich culture and history of Somerset County.”

Nominees are sought in three categories:

Historic Preservation: Projects, individuals, or groups must demonstrate the successful rehabilitation, restoration, and/or preservation of a site or building, demonstrate outstanding leadership in and advocacy efforts for historic preservation in Somerset County, or display excellence in increasing public awareness and knowledge about historic preservation of the County’s historic assets.

History: Groups and individuals must show outstanding leadership for advancing knowledge of Somerset County's history, display excellence in increasing public awareness and knowledge about Somerset County history or have produced a publication that increases public awareness and knowledge about Somerset County history.

Groups and individuals must show outstanding leadership for advancing knowledge of Somerset County’s history, display excellence in increasing public awareness and knowledge about Somerset County history or have produced a publication that increases public awareness and knowledge about Somerset County history. Young Historian Award: Suitable for a young historian, age 16-25, who consistently demonstrates excellence in their commitment to and involvement with history or historic preservation in Somerset County and is a role model of good citizenship to their peers. Nominees must reside in Somerset County but may attend an institution outside of Somerset County or the State of New Jersey. The winner of the Young Historian Award will also receive a $500 scholarship from the Friends of Somerset County Cultural & Heritage, Inc.

To obtain a nomination form and view nomination guidelines, visit https://SoCoNJ.gov/HistoryAwardsNominations or call (908) 203-6145. Completed nomination forms and supporting materials can be submitted using the online form or by mailing it to the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission, P.O. Box 3000, 20 Grove St., Somerville, NJ 08876-1262.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Heritage Commission office at (908) 231-7021 or CulturalHeritage@co.somerset.nj.us.

The Historic Preservation and History Awards are sponsored by the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners and Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission. The program is administered by the Cultural & Heritage Commission’s Historic Preservation and History Awards Committee comprised of Cultural & Heritage Commission board members and advisory committee members.