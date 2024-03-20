https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Eldridge Park municipal park to get paver walkway around perimeter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A new paver walkway around the Eldridge Park municipal park is in the works, thanks to a $415,000 state grant, according to Lawrence Township officials.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation awarded the grant to Lawrence Township through its Local Transportation Projects Fund program.

The 2.2-acre park is in the Eldridge Park neighborhood. It is located between Tulane Avenue and Greenfield Avenue. There is a playground in the park.

The path will incorporate porous pavers, which will allow rainwater to see into the ground. Asphalt and concrete prevent water from going into the ground.

The gently curving path means pedestrians can walk in the park instead of in the streets surrounding the park. There are few sidewalks in the Eldridge Park neighborhood, and none within the immediate vicinity of the park.

The new path will provide a needed link between the playground area in the park for families with strollers or walking devices instead of the grass surfaces, which can be difficult to navigate, township officials said.

Mayor Patricia Hendricks Farmer said she is excited about the new path.

“I played in the park as a child, and my best friend lived across the street. I have many fond memories of the big slide,” Farmer said.

The design phase of the project is expected to begin later this year. Bids will be prepared and then advertised. A contractor will be chosen for the project by the council.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025, officials said.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
