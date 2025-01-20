The district made an important announcement during the East Windsor Regional School District (EWRSD) Board of Education meeting on December 9, 2024.

Samantha Felicetta, who has been a part of the district for over 15 years, was named the new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources.

This change happened because Erin Servillo, who previously held the role, retired earlier that month after a long and dedicated career.

From the start of her journey in 2009, Samantha Felicetta has shown her commitment to the district.

She began as an assistant principal at Melvin H. Kreps Middle School, where she quickly proved her leadership skills.

In 2013, she was promoted to principal, taking on more responsibilities and continuing to build strong connections with the school community.

Over the years, she worked at three of the six schools in the district, which shows her ability to handle different roles and challenges.

Because of her focus on students, Felicetta earned a reputation as a leader who always puts their needs first.

She worked hard to create a safe and welcoming environment where students could grow emotionally, socially, and academically.

Thanks to her dedication and experience, the district saw her as the best choice for this new role.

When the Board of Education finalized her appointment, they made it clear that her track record made her the perfect fit.

Throughout her career, she consistently worked closely with students, families, and staff, earning their trust and respect.

Now, she will take all that experience into her role in Human Resources, where she will continue to make a difference.

While she was principal at Melvin H. Kreps Middle School, Felicetta introduced creative programs to inspire students.

For example, she created grade-level themes to encourage students to grow:

Sixth graders focused on “Set Out and Grow.”

Seventh graders worked on “Step Up and Achieve.”

Eighth graders were inspired to “Stand Proud and Lead.”

Along with these themes, she promoted the school’s motto, KREPS: Kind-Hearted, Respectful, Engaged, Positive, and Self-Motivated.

These values became a big part of the school’s culture, and it’s helped students and staff stay focused on what really matters.

As she prepares for this new chapter, Felicetta’s background and education have prepared her well.

She graduated from The College of New Jersey and completed graduate studies at Montclair State University.

These experiences, combined with her time in the district, give her the tools and knowledge to succeed in her new position.

Since Felicetta is moving into her new role, the district is now searching for a new principal at Melvin H. Kreps Middle School.

They want to find someone who can continue Felicetta’s great work and carry on her legacy of leadership and community-building.