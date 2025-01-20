Catherine Morgan-Standard

Catherine Moore Morgan-Standard, a passionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister, artist, and visionary, passed away on December 20, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 72 from complications associated with lung cancer. Born on November 11, 1952, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Arthur Palmer Morgan and Mildred Underwood Morgan, Catherine’s life was a journey of artistic creativity and civic leadership.

Raised in Princeton, NJ, Catherine attended the Princeton Day School and graduated from Miss Porter’s School in 1970. During her senior year at Miss Porter’s she and a group of her classmates participated as Nader Raiders publishing a nationally recognized report on the state of elderly care. She showed an early passion and skill in the arts studying at The Franklin College, Lugano, Switzerland, and went on to pursue a formal arts education, graduating from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA. Catherine’s artistic drive fueled her lifelong career as a printmaker.

In 1978, Catherine married her high school sweetheart, John Edward Standard. Together, they lived a romantic dream, one rich in love, adventure, and the kind of mutual respect that lasts a lifetime. After they married, Catherine and John moved to Lincolnville, ME, where they spent 13 years building their family and careers. In 1991, they took a leap of faith and moved their young family to the Big Island of Hawaii. They fell in love with Hawaii’s beauty and deep cultural history and for over 30 years, made their home in Hawi.

Catherine was a passionate leader determined to create community through spaces where people can grow, connect, and thrive. She was the founder of Peopleplace, the first co-operative preschool in Camden, ME. Upon arrival in Hawaii, finding no recycling program, she worked alongside local waste management groups to launch the first Island-wide recycling program and during the 1990s served on the Board of Recycle Hawaii. Starting in 2006, she launched Kenji’s House and undertook a significant project restoring and preserving the art collection of the little-known Hawaiian free-diver, naturalist, and sculptor Kenji Yokoyama. Through her meticulous care, Catherine ensured that his prolific work would be safeguarded for future generations, a testament to her deep reverence for the place of art and the artist’s legacy in building community. Most recently, Catherine’s civic contributions were focused on the formation and leadership of the Kohala Artists’ Co-Operative in Kapaau, HI, a gallery and community space for local artists. This endeavor allowed her to share her love of collaboration, and support for the arts with many, ensuring that the legacy of artistic expression would endure in her beloved community.

In all her roles — as a mother, grandmother, sister, friend, artist, and community leader — Catherine demonstrated an extraordinary ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Amongst her most defining and constant gifts were her selfless interest in the well-being of others and her unshakeable belief in the goodness and importance of every person, particularly those most often overlooked or marginalized.

Catherine shared her contagious love and celebration of life in innumerable ways, including as an avid ukulele player, singer, dancer, artist, wine enthusiast, and toastmaster. She instigated countless celebrations of humanity through theater, dance, art, and always celebrated the global fraternity of the Olympics. Catherine’s impact on her communities, her family, and the many individuals who knew her is immeasurable. Her spirit will continue to inspire those who loved her, reminding us all first to be kind, to give of oneself generously, and to celebrate the beauty of the world and the people around us.

Catherine’s greatest joy and source of pride was her family. She is survived by her husband, John; her three children, Celina (Dan Fuller), Silas (Cali Standard), and Eloise (Patrick McGowan); and five grandchildren, Jackson, Sophia, Eve, Mason, and Maverick, and her dog Juri. Catherine is also survived by her siblings, Anne Battle and Cynthia Pastuhov, many nieces, nephews, and adopted (“Hanai” in Hawaiian) family. May she rest in peace knowing that her love and vision will continue to inspire us all.

All are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of her life at the Megunticook Golf Club in Rockport, ME, on June 30, 2025 at 4 p.m.