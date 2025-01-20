Philip J. Angarone, 82, of Hallandale Beach, FL and Hamilton, NJ, passed away peacefully at his Hamilton residence on Monday, January 13, 2025, surrounded by his wife and children.

Born and raised in Trenton, Phil graduated from Trenton High School. He proudly served in the United States Army in Korea and, upon returning, began a five-year career as a Police Officer for the City of Trenton. He continued his dedication to public service with the New Jersey Division of Taxation. Phil concluded his 38-year career in public service with eight distinguished years as Deputy Chief of Staff for New Jersey Governors Whitman and DiFrancesco.

A former Chairman of the Mercer County Republican Committee, Phil often shared his astute political wisdom, but his real joy was the time spent with his wife, Nancy Jo, at their Florida residence, enjoying the warm weather together and being a member of the local Legion. He was a proud veteran and could often be seen around town wearing one of his many Army hats.

Phil was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, even during the seasons that tested his patience. No matter where he lived, mornings were often spent enjoying coffee with “the boys.” He was also known for his famous escarole and bean or lentil soups, which he loved to prepare and share with family and friends. Over the decades, Phil touched and helped countless people, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of so many.

Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anna (Greco) Angarone; his wife, Rose Marie (DeBlasio) Angarone; his brother, Ronald Angarone; and his father-in-law, Dominic Gaspari; he is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Nancy Jo (Gaspari) Angarone; his daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Richard Agabiti; his son and significant other, Philip Angarone and Allison Bogdan; his grandchildren, Richard (Jacklyn) Agabiti and Benjamin and Robbie Angarone; his great grands, Asher Agabiti and Maddie Magnuson; his sister, Joann Angarone; his mother-in-law, Althea Gaspari; his brother-in-law, Joe (Molly) Gaspari; his sister-in-law, Ileen Angarone; his nieces and nephews, Joi (Doug) Palmeri, Joseph (Alison) Angarone, Kelsea (Mike) Magnuson and Taylor Gaspari; and many loving family members and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, January 20, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phil’s memory to either the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Red Cross by visiting WoundedWarriorProject.com or RedCross.org.