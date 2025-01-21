New Jersey might not scream “hiking destination” at first glance, but look a little closer, and you’ll find trails that surprise even the most seasoned adventurers.

Beyond the buzz of New York and Philly lies the true Garden State—a mix of lush forests, sandy shores, and rugged ridges waiting to be explored.

Whether you’re chasing waterfalls, soaking up fiery fall foliage, or need a break from the grind, New Jersey’s hiking scene delivers more than you’d expect.

From short, family-friendly loops to multi-day treks that test your endurance, this small but mighty state has a trail for every kind of explorer.

So, lace up your boots—it’s time to hit the trail.

Batona Trail: The Best Long-Distance Hike in New Jersey

If you’re looking for the ultimate multi-day trek while hiking New Jersey, the Batona Trail is your answer.

Stretching 50 miles through the heart of the Pine Barrens, this trail offers one of the state’s few true backpacking experiences, complete with designated campgrounds to rest your legs at the end of the day.

The Batona Trail—short for “BAck TO NAture”—is ideal for hikers who crave solitude. It weaves through Brendan T. Byrne, Wharton, and Bass River State Forests, offering a quiet escape from crowded trails.

Along the way, you’ll pass through sandy stretches, dense pine forests, and even a bit of folklore—this is, after all, the Jersey Devil’s rumored stomping ground. (Don’t worry, herons and deer are much more common sightings.)

This hike is perfect for intermediate hikers looking for a challenge without dramatic elevation changes.

While it’s mostly flat, about 20% of the trail is sand, which requires extra effort.

Though it’s best tackled over three to four days for a full experience, if you’re short on time, it’s easy to break it into sections for day hikes.

Whether you’re in it for the camping, the wildlife, or the sheer satisfaction of covering 50 miles, the Batona Trail will show you a side of New Jersey most people never get to see.

Ken Lockwood Gorge: New Jersey’s Best Riverside Trail for a Relaxing Hike

Ken Lockwood Gorge in Califon is perhaps the most peaceful hike in New Jersey.

The trail, which runs along the South Branch of the Raritan River, features flat, shaded paths that are perfect for anyone seeking a relaxing walk in nature.

And thankfully, the Columbia Trail provides direct access to the gorge.

The terrain is gentle, which means you can focus on the scenery—no matter if it’s the river running alongside you or the fiery colors of fall foliage in peak season.

There are two main ways to reach the gorge.

You can drive down Raritan River Road, a quiet stretch that adds to the secluded vibe, or hike down from the Columbia Trail via a steeper hillside route. Either way, you’ll find yourself surrounded by nature’s best offerings.

Ken Lockwood Gorge is a trail that invites you to take it slow.

While on this hike, you’ll likely be hit with the realization that sometimes, the simplest hikes are the most rewarding.

The Giant Stairs: For Hikers Who Crave a Challenge

If you’re the type who likes your hikes to come with a side of adventure, the Giant Stairs at Palisades Interstate Park is one of the best hikes in New Jersey to tackle.

This four-mile loop dishes out a mile-long rock scramble that’s as fun as it is demanding, but it has some of the best views of the Hudson River to keep you motivated.

The trail starts with a steep descent from the Palisades cliffs, dropping you into a boulder field that lives up to the hike’s name.

And maneuvering over the rocks isn’t exactly a stroll in the park—it’s tough on your legs and even tougher on your balance. But the sense of accomplishment (and unbeatable river views) make it all worth it.

Halfway through, take a well-earned breather at the Women’s Federation Monument.

This stone structure, built to honor the women’s clubs that helped protect the park, is a perfect spot to catch your breath and soak in the scenery before continuing on.

By the end of the loop, your legs might be calling it quits—but if you’re still feeling ambitious, the park offers more than 30 miles of trails to explore.

Buttermilk Falls: New Jersey’s Tallest Waterfall Hike

Suppose you’re chasing waterfalls (no apologies to TLC). In that case, Buttermilk Falls in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is one of the most impressive stops you’ll find along hiking trails in New Jersey.

Towering at 200 feet, it’s the tallest waterfall in the state—and whether you’re here for the view or the trek, there’s more to it than first meets the eye.

You could keep things simple: park at the lot near the base and stroll over to the falls for an easy, up-close look.

But the real magic happens when you take the three-mile round-trip trail to the top.

It’s a steady climb, nothing too intense, but enough to get the blood pumping as you pass through shaded woods and connect with a section of the Appalachian Trail.

And the view from the top is worth every step.

If you’re feeling ambitious, consider extending your hike with the Crater Lake loop.

This trail adds distance, elevation, and a chance to soak in the quiet beauty of the lake’s still waters.

Buttermilk Falls is part of the Delaware Water Gap’s 150 miles of hiking paths, so there’s always something new to discover here.

Cape May Point State Park: Where Easy Trails Meet Coastal Bliss

If you’re heading down to Exit 0, Cape May Point State Park is waiting with some of the best hiking trails New Jersey has to offer.

This isn’t a hike that will push you to your limits, but that’s the charm.

You’ll wander through wetlands, soak in the ocean breeze, and spot wildlife.

And the trails here are a breeze—literally.

The half-mile boardwalk loop takes you through marshes and shaded paths.

And if you want to stretch your legs a bit more, the 1.5-mile and two-mile loops circle the park and bring you along the dunes.

You’ll probably find yourself stopping to watch the waves or take in the view.

But what makes this place special is how alive it feels—Cape May Point is a favorite stop for migrating monarch butterflies, dragonflies, and birds.

And even in the off-season, rabbits and ducks seem to pop up everywhere.

Bonus tip: binoculars make this hike even better if you’re into birdwatching.

But we can’t forget about history.

A World War II bunker sits quietly on the beach while the Cape May Lighthouse keeps watch like it has for over 150 years.

Hacklebarney State Park: The Go-To Fall Foliage Hike in New Jersey

When fall hits, Hacklebarney State Park turns into one of the best places for hiking in New Jersey.

Found in Chester, it’s an easy, no-fuss escape where autumn colors take center stage.

The 2.5-mile loop that combines the Main Trail and Riverside Trail is a solid choice for anyone.

It’s flat, mostly gravel, and follows the Black River, so you’ve got soothing water views to go with the crisp fall air.

And that’s probably the best part; there’s no scrambling, no steep climbs—just a relaxing walk.

One of the perks of Hacklebarney is how easy it is to explore.

With nine trails packed into five miles, you can mix and match routes or follow where the best colors lead you.

It’s compact enough that you can’t really get lost, and every turn gives you a new angle on the fall foliage.

The Grand Loop Trail: A Journey Through New Jersey’s Revolutionary Roots

The Grand Loop Trail at Morristown National Historical Park takes you straight into the heart of history.

This 6.5-mile hike winds through Jockey Hollow, where George Washington’s troops survived one of the harshest winters of the Revolutionary War.

The trail is moderately challenging, with a few hills to keep you moving but nothing overwhelming.

As you go, you’ll pass reconstructed soldiers’ barracks and key historical spots that give you a glimpse of what life was like for the Continental Army.

If you’re up for more, the park offers 27 miles of trails. But the Blue Trail is arguably the best, as it leads to Mt. Kemble and a sublime overlook.

Of all the best hikes New Jersey has, the Grand Loop Trail is one that stays with you, and that’s for obvious reasons.

Let New Jersey’s Trails Change Your Perspective

If you think you’ve seen all there is to New Jersey, hit these trails, and you’ll see a side of the Garden State that’s anything but predictable.

The Giant Stairs will have you clambering over boulders like a pro (or at least trying to). Hacklebarney takes the gold for fall vibes, and Cape May Point is for the days when you want the walk to be as easy as the view.

So, lace up, pack light, and see where the path takes you.

You might not find sweeping mountain ranges, but you’ll find something better: a reason to keep coming back.

