Our reporter, Anthony, is on the road again, exploring the most beautiful corners of the world.

I need to forget, so take me to Florida. Well, I’m no Taylor Swift, so I don’t really need to “forget.” However, I’m always ready to vacation in Florida when I crave some sun and warm weather without leaving the country.

This time, I wasn’t in the mood to visit more theme parks or beaches. After a tiring yet fun trip, I decided to have a fun time alone. I wanted to find a place without crowds where I could relax in quiet, and Cape San Blas turned out to be the perfect spot.

Exploring Cape San Blas, Florida – Things To Do & More

As I made my way to Cape San Blas, I already felt myself starting to relax.

Cape San Blas is a secluded peninsula on Florida’s Forgotten Coast. While it may sound isolated, I quickly learned that “Forgotten” is just a name – this area is known for its pristine beaches and small-town charm.

It offers a quieter, more secluded alternative to the busier coastal areas, which is why many still consider it a hidden gem. And I wholeheartedly agree; it’s exactly the peaceful retreat I needed.

Sandy Shores and Beach Activities

The beaches of Cape San Blas are exactly what I was craving. It’s miles of white sand, crystal-clear turquoise water, and gentle waves lapping the shore. It’s the kind of place where you can spend hours soaking up the sun, building sandcastles, or searching for seashells. I mostly sunbathed, with plenty of sunscreen, of course.

One of my favorite spots was Cape San Blas Beach, a long stretch of undeveloped shoreline with powdery sand and calm waters. It’s a good thing I brought some books with me because it’s the perfect spot to read while listening to the soothing sound of waves washing my worries away.

Even though I was mostly looking to unwind and relax on my own, I felt like no beach vacation was complete without a little adventure. On my second day, I decided to rent a kayak and explore the coastline.

I remember paddling through the calm waters, amazed by the diverse marine life. I wish I’d gone diving, but that seemed a bit too much – I came here to relax and mostly meditate.

Another highlight of visiting Cape San Blas is the sunsets. For the three nights I stayed there, I made sure to grab a blanket and a bottle of wine and head to the beach to watch the sun dip below the horizon. The sky would explode with colors, painting the water and the sand in beautiful hues.

St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

If you’re thinking about exploring more than just the beach, you can also visit the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. It’s located just off US 98 near Port St. Joe, about 7.5 miles away from Cape San Blas – roughly a 10-15 minute drive.

I went there on my third day and discovered it’s also a great spot for hiking, especially since you can enjoy beautiful views of the ocean. In addition to hiking, the state park is perfect for fishing, camping, boating, and wildlife viewing. I’ve heard it’s also an excellent spot for birdwatching, which I’d love to try in the future.

If you visit, make sure to go early since the park closes at sunset. However, you can stay if you decide to camp in their campgrounds. They open at 8:00 AM, and I paid an entrance fee of $4 since I was driving a rented vehicle.

Skully’s Low Country Boil

After a day of exploring, my appetite kicked in, and I started searching for nearby food spots. That’s when I came across Skully’s Low Country Boil in Port Saint Joe – a must-visit for anyone craving fresh, flavorful seafood.

I arrived just as they opened in the late afternoon, around 5:00 PM, and the timing couldn’t have been better. Skully’s specializes in boil buckets, so of course, I had to try one. The shrimp were impressively large and incredibly fresh, and the generous portions left me more than satisfied. What really stood out was the perfectly cooked seafood – every bite was tender and full of flavor without a hint of being overdone.

Skully’s is more of a casual outdoor shack than a sit-down restaurant, so it might not be the spot for those seeking an indoor dining experience. But with the pleasant weather that day, I couldn’t have asked for a better setting. It was the kind of laid-back atmosphere that made you feel at home while enjoying some of the best seafood in the area.

Cape San Blas is a Different Kind of Florida Experience

After exploring a bit of Port Saint Joe, I returned to the beach just in time to watch the sunset. I stayed another night and finally decided to leave the next day. I was so tempted to stay another day, but honestly, I was ready to get back to reality. I was well-rested and felt like I had made the most of my time in Florida. That doesn’t mean I won’t be back, though!

This trip reminded me that sometimes the best travel experiences are found in the less-traveled corners of the world. So, if you’re looking to experience that without traveling internationally, trust me when I say Florida isn’t overrated. It still has hidden gems like Cape San Blas.

Cape San Blas – FAQs

Where Exactly is Cape San Blas Located?

Cape San Blas is located on a secluded peninsula in Gulf County, Florida, along the state’s “Forgotten Coast.”

What Makes Cape San Blas a “Best-Kept Secret”?

Cape San Blas is considered Florida’s best-kept secret because it’s known for its secluded beaches, lack of crowds, and unspoiled natural beauty. It’s a quieter, more laid-back alternative to the busier tourist destinations in Florida.

What Is the Best Time to Visit Cape San Blas?

The best time to visit Cape San Blas is during the shoulder seasons (spring and fall) when the weather is pleasant and the crowds are smaller. Summer can be hot and humid, while winter can be chilly.

What Is the Best Way to Get to Cape San Blas?

If you’re flying to Florida, the best way to get to Cape San Blas is to fly into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) in Panama City Beach, which is about an hour’s drive from Cape San Blas.

Alternatively, you can fly into Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) and rent a car for a beautiful drive.

What Types of Accommodations Are Available in Cape San Blas?

Cape San Blas offers various accommodations, including cozy beachfront cottages, condos, larger vacation homes, and even campsites.

What Are Some Must-Do Activities on Cape San Blas?

Besides relaxing on the beach, you can explore St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, climb the Cape San Blas Lighthouse, go kayaking or paddleboarding, try your hand at fishing or scalloping, or simply enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and stunning sunsets.