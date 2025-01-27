This is another entry in our traveling series, in which our lifestyle reporter, Anthony, travels around the world to discover new places. This time, our reporter is discovering beach camping in Florida.

On a crisp morning, I hit the road heading towards Schulenburg, Texas, driven by my fascination with the state’s lesser-known treasures – the Painted Churches. Tucked away in the countryside, these churches are modest on the outside, but inside, they reveal stunning artworks that capture a blend of Texan and European heritage.

For me, this tour was much more than just exploring a new place. I learned so many interesting facts about Texas, things that I never would have imagined before. So, join me as I share all my findings about the painted churches of Texas.

Planning the Journey – Tips for Your Roadtrip

Fly Direct To Austin, If You Can . Direct flights save tons of time, and Austin makes a great hub for exploring.

. Direct flights save tons of time, and Austin makes a great hub for exploring. Rent a Car. Public transport is different down there. Trust me, you’ll need wheels.

Public transport is different down there. Trust me, you’ll need wheels. Bring Snacks. No Taylor Ham down here. Stocking up on local jerky at Buc-ee’s is an absolute must.

First Stop – Finding Texan Hospitality in Flatonia

Flatonia (population less than the average NJ high school) is where I based myself for this adventure. Staying at a local B&B had its charms – think vintage Texan decor, pie for breakfast, and owners who made sure to ask where this “Jersey accent” of mine came from.

If you’ve never been “bless your heart”-ed about your pronunciation of “coffee,” you haven’t lived.

From here, the churches themselves were all within a 30–40-mile radius. But really, the whole area felt like its own painted quilt of rolling fields, warm sunsets, and the occasional herd of cattle, reminding me that this ain’t Bergen County.

What Makes the Painted Churches Special?

You might be picturing simple parish churches, but these were unlike anything I’d imagined. The Painted Churches were built by Czech and German immigrants in the 19th century, and they’re every bit as flamboyant and beautiful as you’d expect.

Think hand-painted ceilings, intricate wood carvings, and stained-glass windows so vibrant, they’d make a Jersey boardwalk neon sign jealous. Here’s what really makes these churches stand out for every visitor (Jersey native or not):

Rich Imagery – Murals that rival any museum piece (yes, even the Met).

– Murals that rival any museum piece (yes, even the Met). Local Stories – Each church has its own ties to immigrant struggles and community pride, which hit close to home – it reminded me of the old Italian parishes my grandparents frequented in Jersey City.

– Each church has its own ties to immigrant struggles and community pride, which hit close to home – it reminded me of the old Italian parishes my grandparents frequented in Jersey City. Concentrated Area – You can visit multiple churches in a day without feeling rushed.

Overall, it was nothing like I’ve seen before. Recently, I’ve been traveling the whole country – visiting the best vacation destinations in Florida, spending time on sandy beaches, and checking out galleries and museums, but nothing else was as full of unique history as the painted churches of Texas.

St. Mary’s in High Hill – The “Queen” of the Painted Churches

When I stepped into St. Mary’s Catholic Church in High Hill, my first thought was, “Did I just enter a European cathedral?” The details are jaw-dropping. Vaulted ceilings painted in intricate patterns, golden accents framing every inch, stained-glass windows that caught the late-morning sun just right…

A must-see feature here, though, is the hand-painted stars dotting the ceiling. They feel otherworldly. I found myself wishing for the kind of peace that could come from sitting under a star-filled “sky” like that all the time.

It’s easy to see why they call this the “Queen” of the Painted Churches. It’s not just the largest – it feels grand, like Texas’ answer to St. Patrick’s Cathedral (without the New York crowds).

St. John the Baptist in Ammannsville – Bold Colors & Humble Heart

Ammannsville’s St. John the Baptist Church charmed me with its simplicity. The peach-pink pastel hues are somehow both bold and understated – it’s more a place of quiet contemplation than grandeur.

The wooden pews still showed wear from decades of faithful worshippers, and the altar was framed by soft, golden designs. Did it make me nostalgic for the whispered rosaries of Sunday mornings back home? Absolutely.

Here’s a “Jersey Girl” takeaway: This is the church you visit when you want to be dazzled by color and design without feeling overwhelmed by the sheer scale of it all.

St. Mary’s in Praha – Home to Faith and History

Praha might just be my favorite church. St. Mary’s Assumption Church is steeped in history – there’s even a veterans’ memorial outside honoring locals who served in the military.

Stepping inside felt like walking back into another time. Deep maroon and gold tones dominated the altar area, and statues of saints stood dutifully at their posts. What struck me most, though, were the meticulously painted columns – each one different, adding to the sense that this place is truly one-of-a-kind.

Jersey Style Observations on Texan Craftsmanship

Through my Jersey lens, there’s something refreshing about the care and time these communities invest in their churches.

Back home, we’re all about hustle – ticking off errands, running in and out of mass, and busy Sunday brunches. But in these Painted Churches, time seems to slow down.

Here’s what stood out to me:

The colors! Texans aren’t afraid of bold design choices, and honestly, I respect it.

Despite their beauty, none of the churches felt overwhelming – something I wish some of our local cathedrals could replicate.

The folks I met along the way were incredibly proud of their heritage (and rightly so).

Travel Tips – Where to Stay, Eat & Explore Along the Route

Your Painted Churches itinerary isn’t complete without stops at these Texas gems:

Stay : Try local B&Bs in towns like Flatonia or Schulenburg. They come with heaps of character (and homemade pie).

: Try local B&Bs in towns like Flatonia or Schulenburg. They come with heaps of character (and homemade pie). Eat : Texas BBQ joints are everywhere. My pick? City Market in Schulenburg.

: Texas BBQ joints are everywhere. My pick? City Market in Schulenburg. Don’t Miss: The Texas Polka Museum. Yes, it’s specific, but I never knew music could tell so much of a state’s story.

End of My Roadtrip to the Painted Churches of Texas

Before heading home, I loaded up on souvenirs – think hand-painted ornaments from local shops and a few jars of Texan honey. Would these trinkets translate perfectly into my modern Jersey kitchen decor? Probably not, but they hold memories, and that’s what matters.

Throughout this trip, The Jersey Girl in me made comparisons along the way, of course – how St. Mary’s felt grander than anything in my hometown or how Texan BBQ had me side-eyeing my favorite pork roll spot.

I realized that Texas, with all its quirks and breathtaking views, has a bit of Jersey spirit, too – fierce pride, love for tradition, and undeniable charm.