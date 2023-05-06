Pilot loses control of plane, lands in grassy marsh

A pilot suffered minor back injuries after losing control of his single engine Mooney aircraft on May 6, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Police responded to the Central Jersey Regional Airport on Millstone River Road on a report of a plane crash at approximately 12:53 p.m.

Arriving units discovered the plane on the ground at a neighboring property. The pilot reported that after taking off from the runway he began experiencing technical difficulties with his plane and started to circle back to the airport to land. Prior to being able to safely land he lost more controls and set the plane down into a grassy marsh on the other side of a chain link fence separating the property from the Central Jersey Regional Airport, according to police.

The pilot reported to have minor back pain but refused medical attention after an initial evaluation by emergency personnel. The Federal Aviation Administration was advised and is investigating.

The following agencies responded: Hillsborough Fire Units 37 and 38, Hillsborough Township OEM (Office of Emergency Management), and Robert Wood Johnson ALS (Advanced Life Support) and BLS (Basic Life Support).