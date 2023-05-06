Mongomery, Hillsborough Senior Wellness Centers will present programs as part of the celebration

Celebrate Older Americans Month in May at the Somerset County-operated senior wellness centers.

People ages 60 years and above can register for special programs and activities. Eligible county residents can join the fun Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at any of the six county-operated senior centers, which provide a wide range of programs to help foster lifelong enrichment in a social and uplifting atmosphere.

Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), Older Americans Month is celebrated annually. This year’s theme, “Aging Unbound,” means older Americans will celebrate their ability to explore various experiences contrary to the stereotypes about aging. The county-operated senior wellness centers strive to promote flexible thinking while keeping older Americans engaged and independent.

“The senior wellness centers celebrate Older Americans Month every year. This year’s theme ‘aging unbound’ rings true at the centers, because our staff believes older adults can do almost anything, and the staff creates programs and activities that support this philosophy,” said Somerset County Commissioner Paul M. Drake, who is the liaison to the county’s Office on Aging and Disability Services.

“The staff also has created a warm and friendly environment since the centers are often people’s home away from home. The staff ensures that everyone receives a warm welcome on their first day. People tell us they feel comfortable the minute they step through the door.”

In honor of Older Americans Month, the senior wellness center will be hosting special virtual, in-person and hybrid programs. A few of the programs are listed below:

Montgomery Senior Wellness Center on May 12 will host “Meet a Therapy Dog.” Participants will meet Betsie, a trained, tested and certified 17-pound Shih-Tzu/Poodle therapy dog.

Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge on May 24 will host the “Kentucky Derby Horse Race.” Participants will play the senior center’s version of the Kentucky Derby with racing lanes, dice-rolling and betting on a winner.

Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center on May 26 will present “Repertoire: A Performance.” The Quail Brook Seniors Travelling Dance Troupe will perform special songs, Khalil Quraishi will make the audience laugh with his stand-up comedy, and Ceceila Alexis will perform calypso.

Hillsborough Senior Wellness Center on May 30 will present “Many Voices: Together as One Performance.” In this spectacular concert, the Bridgewater Senior Wellness Center Choir will perform songs to ukulele music.

For more information, contact the Somerset County Office on Aging at 908-704-6346 or toll-free at 1-888-747-1122. To view the entire list of activities in May, visit www.co.somerset.nj.us.