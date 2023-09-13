HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsHopewell Valley's school district offices receive a piece of World Trade Center...

Hopewell Valley’s school district offices receive a piece of World Trade Center steel

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Hopewell firefighters carry steel piece to front of administrative office building of school district. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky

On Sept. 11, a piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks was moved from Fire District Headquarters to the Hopewell Valley Regional School District Administration Building in Pennington.

The motorcade carrying the steel made stops at Hopewell Valley Central High School, Timberlane Middle School and Toll Gate Grammar School before reaching the school district’s administrative building, according to Mike Chipowsky, former Hopewell Township Police Chief.

Firefighters stand watch over steel as it is escorted to school district offices. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky
School district students watch as World Trade Center steel motorcade passes. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky
School district administration accepts steel piece on Sept. 11. Photo courtesy of Mike Chipowsky

 

This year’s remembrance ceremonies of 9/11 in Hopewell Valley, Mercer County, across the state, and nationwide marked the 22 years since the attacks.

The terrorist attacks that day killed close to 3,000 people when four passenger airliner planes were hijacked by al-Queda, an Islamic terrorist group.

Two planes were flown into the World Trade Center Twin Tower buildings in New York City and one plane hit the Pentagon building in Washington D.C. Another hijacked plane, Flight 93, initially headed to Washington D.C., was thwarted by passengers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.

