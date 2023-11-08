FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Hopewell Borough: Kennedy wins mayor’s race, newcomers lead Council race

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Councilman Ryan Kennedy will become Hopewell Borough’s next mayor.

He succeeds longtime mayor Paul Anzano, who decided not to run for re-election.

Kennedy ran unopposed as he did not have a Republican challenger in the mayor’s race. He earned 575 votes.

In the race for two three-year terms on Borough Council, two Democratic candidates Heidi Wilenius and Sheri Hook are poised to become the newest members on Council as incumbent Republican Charles Morehouse, who currently serves as Council president and is the sole Republican on Council, is behind in the vote tallies.

Wilenius has received 475 votes and Hook has earned 472 votes. Morehouse received 343 votes, according to unofficial results reported by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office as of Nov. 8.

The results from the Nov. 7 general election will remain unofficial until they are certified by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office by Nov. 22.

