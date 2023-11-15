FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Pennington Seniors sign National Letters of Intent

By: Submitted Content

The Pennington School celebrates numerous athletes who have committed to colleges or universities for the fall of 2024.

Keane Brown, from New Hope, Pa., Justin Davidyock, from Newtown, Pa., Kieran Karp,
from Pennington, Morgan Kotch from Hamilton, Hailey Adamsky from
Lawrenceville, and Kendall Malmros from New Hope, Pa. will all be playing Division I soccer.

Bryce Meccage, from Pennington will be playing Division I baseball.

Emma Nelson, from Yardley, Pa., will be playing Division I field hockey.

Morgan Matthews, from Lawrenceville, will be playing Division I basketball.

The following students, listed by hometown, have committed to playing a sport in college.

New Jersey

  • Hamilton: Morgan Kotch, soccer, Villanova University.
  • Lawrenceville: Morgan Matthews, basketball, George Washington University, and Hailey Adamsky, soccer, University of Pennsylvania.
  • Pennington: Kieran Karp, soccer, North Carolina State University..
  • Bryce Meccage, baseball, University of Virginia.

Pennsylvania

  • New Hope: Keane Brown, soccer, United States Naval Academy and Kendall Malmros, soccer, Fordham University.
  • Newtown: Justin Davidyock, soccer, United States Military Academy at West Point.
  • Yardley: Emma Nelson, field hockey, Quinnipiac University.
