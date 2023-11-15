The Burlington County Sheriff’s Office is once again collecting toys for children in need this holiday season and is aiming to make this year’s toy drive its most successful ever.

The Sheriff’s 28th Annual Holiday Toy Drive is underway with red donation bins placed in 44 locations across Burlington County. Collections will occur regularly from now through December 15.

Thousands of toys and gifts were collected during last year’s drive and were distributed to local families in need by the Sheriff’s Office and its partners. The Sheriff’s Office also continues to accept and distribute donations of food, toiletries, water, toys, paper supplies and other household goods for distribution year-round.

“As members of law enforcement, we take a lot of pride in serving Burlington County communities and the toy drive is a special part of that service,” Burlington County Sheriff James Kostoplis said.

“It’s a longstanding tradition that has brightened the holidays for thousands of children and families. We want to make this year’s drive our most successful yet, so we’re once again asking for community support.”

Donation sites include multiple Burlington County government offices, libraries, schools, municipal buildings, courthouses, community centers and businesses including the Bordentown City Police Department, Bordentown Township Municipal building and Jimmy’s American Grill. A complete list with addresses is available on the Sheriff’s Office webpage.

Among the donation sites is the lobby of the Burlington County Commissioners’ offices at 49 Rancocas Road in Mount Holly.

“The Sheriff’s Office has assisted thousands of local families and children during the holidays and throughout the year,” Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said. “Our board and staff are proud to do our part to carry on this tradition and help families in need.”

The Sheriff’s Office originally began collecting toys and other items as a holiday service, but it has grown during the past three years into a year-round operation that has aided thousands of families throughout the year.

“The Toy Drive began as a way to ensure all Burlington County’s children received a toy or gift during the holidays, regardless of their circumstances,” Kostoplis said. “That’s still our goal, but we also know that need exists year-round, so our office could be a force to assist children and families throughout the year. Thanks to the generosity of Burlington County’s residents and businesses, we’ve been able to help thousands of families and build stronger ties with the communities we protect and serve.”

Businesses or offices interested in hosting a donation bin can contact the Sherriff’s Community Outreach Office at (609) 265-3788.

Donated toys and gifts will be distributed to local families who need some holiday assistance. Anyone with suggestions about families who could use some help can contact the Sheriff’s Office. An application form is also available on the Sheriff’s Office webpage at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/2042/Holiday-Toy-Drive