East Windsor Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 27-year-old Trenton man was charged with criminal mischief Jan. 17 for allegedly damaging the paint on a vehicle by keying it while it was parked on Fairfield Road. He was processed and released.

A 50-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from East Windsor Township following a motor vehicle stop on Route 133 on Jan. 17. He was also charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was processed and released after posting bail.

Two Trenton women, ages 47 and 54, were charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart without paying for items Jan. 17. The 47-year-old woman was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and had outstanding warrants from Monmouth County and the City of Trenton. She was processed and released to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The other woman was processed and released.

A 27-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving at 3:10 a.m. Jan. 14 after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a traffic sign on Route 33. He kept driving until he was stopped by a police officer. He was processed and released.

A 21-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hamilton Township following a motor vehicle stop on Route 130 on Jan. 14. He was also issued summonses for having a suspended registration on his motorcycle and no liability insurance. He was processed and released.

