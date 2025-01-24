Brunch is a meal where diners, bakeries, and cafés collide, and for many, it has become a ritual in NJ.

While it’s no secret the choices for brunch in New Jersey can feel endless, I’m sure you’ll agree that’s part of the fun.

It’s got to the point where the Garden State has a brunch spot to fit any mood—you’ll find places serving creative twists on French toast, fine-dining joints with wild but delicious takes on eggs benedict, and the list goes on.

So, here are some of the places that make brunch worth getting out of bed for.

1776 by David Burke

Well, aren’t you in for a treat? We’re getting this list cracking with a Morristown gem that’s taken the brunch scene by storm.

And the place I’m talking about is 1776 by David Burke—a modern restaurant that makes brunch feel more like an event.

Their menu isn’t what you’d expect, either—it’s better.

The Pastrami Salmon Benedict or their Bacon and Egg Pizza might sound unusual, but it’s exactly what you’d want on a lazy Sunday.

And there’s a curveball for you; they even offer sushi, with options like the Love Tuna Roll, and I can happily say it hits the spot.

Because of the views of Morristown Green and a menu that always feels a step ahead, this spot makes brunch in New Jersey something worth looking forward to.

Bonus: As you can probably tell from the setting and cuisine, 1776 by David Burke is also one of the best restaurants in NJ for date night; take your other half here, and you can bet they’ll thank you.

Where: 67 East Park Place, Morristown

Grand Lux Café

Next up is Grand Lux Café in Paramus.

And while it sits in a mall, don’t let that fool you—this place takes brunch seriously.

You’ll find global influences in many of the dishes, but there’s also a focus on classic comfort food done with care.

The Short Rib Benedict swaps the usual bread for crispy potato cakes, and honestly, that might be an upgrade no one saw coming.

On the sweeter side, the Cinnamon-Caramel Banana Pancakes aren’t shy with the caramel, but that’s the whole point.

And there’s no way we’re going to forget the drinks—the Blood Orange Mimosa and Peach Spritz are great if you want something refreshing.

Not to mention, the vibe strikes a balance—it’s polished enough to feel special but casual enough for a laid-back weekend meal.

Once you’re settled in, the menu makes it clear why this is a clear contender for the best brunch in New Jersey.

Where: 1 Garden State Plaza Boulevard, Paramus

Pascal & Sabine

Brunch at Pascal & Sabine in Asbury Park feels a little different—in the best way.

Styled like a European brasserie, this spot is inspired by the French film The Red Balloon.

But it’s the menu, influenced by French comfort food, that has people talking.

The French Toast, made with foie gras brioche, is rich but not overbearing, and their Oysters du Jour or Mushroom Tart are the perfect pick for something lighter.

But perhaps you’re feeling fancy; in that case, the Regiis Ova Caviar with potato blinis and whipped crème fraîche definitely fits the mood.

And what about the drinks? You could sip an espresso, indulge in their Valrhona Hot Chocolate, or toast with a brunch cocktail; all of them are super good, and I can vouch.

Pascal & Sabine brings a touch of Europe to the Jersey Shore, so I had to let you in on this spot.

Where: 601 Bangs Ave STE 401, Asbury Park, NJ

Orchard Park by David Burke

Brunch at Orchard Park by David Burke in East Brunswick feels like something you plan your Sunday around.

Known for its elevated American cuisine, the menu takes familiar dishes and gives them a thoughtful twist.

Take the Steak and Eggs, for example—served with a stuffed popover scramble and home fries—or their Cinnamon Sugar Donuts with a side of passionfruit caramel, because why not?

Even the Clothesline Bacon gets a little drama, arriving on its own mini rack.

It’s a place that feels just as welcoming for families as it does for a celebratory brunch with friends.

Kid-friendly classics like pancakes and chicken fingers are covered, and there are gluten-free options, too.

Plus, if the weather’s nice, their terrace is just where you want to be to enjoy a signature cocktail or a glass of wine from their curated list.

Orchard Park could easily be the best breakfast in New Jersey, but you’ll have to try it and see what you think. Although, I can almost guarantee you’ll leave satisfied.

Where: 670 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick

Rat’s Restaurant

If you’ve never had brunch at Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton, let me set the scene: it’s located at the stunning Grounds for Sculpture, where the views are as much a part of the experience as the food.

Just picture Monet-inspired gardens, quiet walking paths, and a French brasserie vibe that doesn’t feel rushed in the slightest.

And you’ll be pleased to know the Sunday lineup has something for any pallet.

There’s the Croque Madame, layered with smoky ham and melted gruyere, or the Pappardelle Beef Bourguignon, which is about as comforting as brunch gets.

But the Foie Gras Brulee is worth trying at least once.

And if you’re keeping it simple, their Belgian Waffles with strawberry compote are, sometimes, the only thing fitting for a chill Sunday.

Here’s the kicker: brunch includes admission to the sculpture gardens, so you can stroll through the art before or after your meal.

How cool is that?

It’s safe to say that out of all the brunch spots New Jersey has to offer, Rat’s is the one that feels like a proper day out.

Where: 16 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton

The Buttered Biscuit

The Buttered Biscuit in Bradley Beach has been a local favorite since 2011, run by a family who clearly knows their way around a good brunch.

The biscuits are, of course, the headliner—Southern-style, French-style, or with a drizzle of Hollandaise—but the rest of the menu has plenty worth talking about, too.

Their Maui Meg’s French Toast uses banana bread instead of your usual loaf, macadamia nuts, and toasted coconut—it’s incredible, to say the least.

The Eggs Oscar is another pick you won’t regret, as it brings together lump crab, asparagus, and poached eggs.

And even their Caramelized Grapefruit, lightly broiled with sugar, feels like something special.

The Buttered Biscuit is open Thursday through Monday, and whether you’re there for the biscuits or simply something comforting, it’s undoubtedly one of the best brunch places in New Jersey.

Where: 700 Main St, Bradley Beach

Tap & Bitters

If you’re craving a little southern comfort, Tap & Bitters in Warren is the best place to get your fix.

You’ll experience New Orleans flavors at its finest, and their brunch menu has everything you’d expect, alongside much, much more.

The vibe is laid-back, and you’ll end up spending longer than you planned—mostly because there’s always “one more thing” you want to try.

Talking about food, the Eggs Purgatory is a must-order: baked in a skillet with spiced tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

And for all the sweet tooths out there, the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, topped with blueberry compote and toasted pecans, are just the thing for a slow morning.

But then there’s the Make Your Own Bloody Mary cart. It’s table-side, fully loaded, and as fun as it sounds.

Where: 200 Liberty Corner Road, Warren

Where Are You Brunching Next?

Brunch in New Jersey is a little different everywhere you go, and that’s been evidenced today.

At The Buttered Biscuit in Bradley Beach, you’ll find family-style dishes that feel like a warm hug—banana bread French toast, anyone?

Over in Warren, Tap & Bitters brings a New Orleans twist, complete with Eggs Purgatory baked in a skillet and a Bloody Mary cart.

You even have gems that are practically an escape, with Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton pairing French countryside flavors with free access to the Grounds of Sculpture.

And those are just a few of the options waiting for you.

So, wherever you land, you’re in for a good meal and a great start to the day.

You’ve made it this far, so here’s a treat from me: I thought you might like to know where to find the best pizza in NJ. Because everybody loves a solid slice of pie, right?