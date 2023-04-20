Homefront’s ArtJam 2023 pop-up gallery launches May 5

A wide selection of styles of original art comes to Princeton this spring to support a worthy cause – helping families in need in Mercer County.

HomeFront’s ArtJam 2023 pop-up gallery will feature both the work of undiscovered artists who have been impacted by poverty and homelessness and professional artists.

The art event celebrates creativity and community, while proceeds benefit HomeFront and ArtSpace, HomeFront’s innovative therapeutic art program for those experiencing homelessness.

HomeFront is a nationally recognized program that supports Mercer County’s families that experience or are at risk of homelessness by providing wraparound services including safe secure housing, life skills, support for children and basic necessities.

ArtJam 2023 launches at 19 Hulfish St., Palmer Square, Princeton on Friday, May 5. More than 100 artists are represented in the gallery over the course of the show, which is open through May 27. The one-of-a-kind artwork for sale includes paintings, sculptures, pottery, glass, and hand-sewn items from SewingSpace, HomeFront’s sewing program.

“ArtJam 2023 brings together so many people who want to support the creativity of our HomeFront families. It is so important to build valuable skills in our clients,” says Ruthann Traylor, Director of Artspace, and its sister program, SewingSpace at HomeFront.

“Prior to our show, our volunteer curators look close to home and beyond to find new and established artists of all genres. This year, HomeFront put out a wide-ranging “call for art,” an open invitation for artists looking to join its efforts. As a result, several wonderful new artists are participating in the show.

“ArtJam 2023 is an amazing experience, serving as a reminder of the creative spirit of both our client families and the community coming together to support the work that we do,” says Sarah Steward, HomeFront’s CEO. “The arts can lift spirits, empower our artists, and enhance their lives and self-esteem.”

“We continue to be very grateful for so much community support to do the important work of serving families in need in Mercer County. This event is supported by many local businesses, community members, our volunteers, and artists who contribute their works.”

Recognized as a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, HomeFront clients use ArtSpace’s studios both in Lawrence and Ewing to participate in art programs that help them work through trauma, find new entrepreneurial skills, and discover themselves as artists.

The ArtJam 2023 gallery located at 19 Hulfish Street, Princeton. It will be open between May 5-27 during the following hours: Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday through Friday: noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information on ArtJam 2023, ArtSpace, volunteering or sponsorship opportunities, contact Ruthann Traylor at (609) 883-7500 ext. 316, RuthannT@homefrontnj.org

For more information about Homefront visit www.homefrontnj.org.