Meet the Lawrence Township school board candidates

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Lawrence Township voters will have two chances to learn about the candidates who are seeking election to the three seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education.

The candidates are incumbent school board members Michele Bowes and Arundel Clarke, and candidates Thomas J. Figueira and Diana Pasculli.

Bowes, Clarke and Pasculli are running on the Students First platform and Figueira is running on the Quality Education Safely platform.

The Lawrence Township Education Association (LTEA) is sponsoring a “meet the candidates night” Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence High School media center/library. The LTEA represents the school district’s teachers, instructional assistants and other staff.

The League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township is sponsoring a candidates forum Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. It will be held in the lower level conference room at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.

The forum also will be live-streamed on the League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township’s Youtube channel. It will also be available on the group’s Youtube channel after the forum.

The community is invited to submit questions for the candidates by email to contact@lwvlt.org by Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

