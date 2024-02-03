Hillsborough Township is once again taking part in the New Jersey League of

Municipalities’ Louis Bay II, Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition.

“As in past years, the township is teaming up with the Hillsborough School District to provide Hillsborough juniors and seniors the opportunity to participate in this scholarship competition,” according to Hillsborough Township Mayor Robert Britting Jr.

This year’s statewide scholarship competition centers on the theme “What My Municipal Government Does Best” and seeks to advance the virtues of elected and volunteer members of the municipal government.

The 30th annual Louis Bay II, Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition will offer up to three $1,000 scholarships statewide. Applications can be found on the Hillsborough Township website and completed applications should be sent to Hillsborough Township Mayor Robert Britting Jr. by March 7.

For more information visit www.hillsborough-nj.org.