Food donations accepted at drop-off events

In an effort to expand Somerset County’s assistance for food-donations,residents can now drop-off canned food and non-perishable items at the free, First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Feb. 3. Donations will be delivered to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County.

“We’ve ramped up Somerset County’s food-donation assistance by implementing more convenient drop-off locations, and we will continue to do so throughout the year and beyond,” said Somerset County Commissioner Melonie Marano, liaison to Public Works.

“The Somerset County’s Public Works Department has been instrumental in the success of our food donation programs and thankfully they will still help support our new plan to expand food assistance through help with easier access to donation locations.”

Food Donations at Two Drop-Off Locations

Residents can donate non-perishable food donations with their First Saturday and E-Waste recyclables. If requested, cloth bags containing food donations will be returned to the donator, otherwise their bags will be donated to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County.

Proof of residency is required: Residents must have a current driver’s license, valid lease, tax bill or any other bill that shows proof of their Somerset County address for both events. Pre-registration is not required. Businesses and commercial vehicles are not permitted at either the First Saturday or E-Waste events.

FIRST SATURDAY

Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items and now non-perishable food donations to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater.

Residents should remain in their vehicles: Staff will be available at every station to help residents remove their items.

Items Accepted: Drop off up to eight tires – with or without rims – scrap metal, used motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, and the usual curbside materials, including chipboard items, plastic bottles and containers marked No. 1 through No. 7. Chipboard items include gift, shoe, shirt- and all retail boxes, as well as cereal, cookie, pasta, cake and cracker boxes without the plastic liners, poster board, backing from writing pads, and empty dried-out steel paint cans.

Items Not Accepted: Somerset County does not accept textiles at First Saturday of the Month Drop-off. Residents should continue to recycle used textiles at any local charity donation bin.

To learn more about First Saturday events, call the Somerset County Recycling Center at 732-469-3363. For a complete listing of recyclable items, recycling events and more visit https://bit.ly/Recycling2024.

ELECTRONIC WASTE DROP-OFF

Dispose of items cluttering the home and donate non-perishable food itemsat the Electronic Waste Drop-off event to be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South County Public Works Garage, located at 410 Roycefield Road, Hillsborough.

Residents should remain in their vehicles unless otherwise instructed and may need to remove items without assistance and place them on pallets as instructed by the staff.

Items Accepted: Computers (desktops and laptops), monitors (cathode-ray tube and flat panel), televisions (cathode-ray tube and flat panel), copiers, digital cameras, DVD players, e-book readers, fax machines, MP3 players, personal digital assistants (PDAs), printers, stereos, radio equipment, VCRs, audiovisual equipment, typewriters, camcorders, telephones, cellular phones, circuit boards, modems, telephone mainframes, keyboards, mice, scanners, cables, wiring, power supplies, mainframe equipment and controllers.

Items Not Accepted: Batteries are not accepted. Residents can recycle hazardous waste, including lithium and rechargeable batteries at scheduled Hazardous Waste Drop-off events.

For a complete list of items accepted at the Electronic Waste Drop-off, contact the Somerset County Division of Solid Waste Management at (908) 231-7109 or send an email to solidwaste@co.somerset.nj.us.

A complete listing of recyclable items, recycling drop-off events (First Saturday of the Month, Hazardous Waste, Rx Medicine, E-Waste) and more, are available at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle.

Use the free Recycle Coach app to get personalized and up-to-date recycling information.

To download the app, visit https://bit.ly/SCRecycleCoach2024.