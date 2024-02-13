Driver charged with two counts of assault by auto

A 39-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with two counts of assault by auto after he fled from a two-car crash that injured two passengers, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The crash occurred on Route 133 near Route 571 at 11:16 p.m. Jan. 21, police said. A witness told police that one of the drivers tossed alcoholic beverages on the side of the road and fled on foot. Two passengers in the second vehicle were injured.

The man was located a short distance away and allegedly showed signs of impairment, police said.

In addition to assault by auto, the township man was charged with driving under the influence, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.

He was also charged with obstruction, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident, police said.

He was processed and released.