A 33-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief after he allegedly forced his way into an Enfield Drive home through a rear sliding door Feb. 2 according to the East Windsor Police Department.

Police responded to the home on the report of the unknown, allegedly intoxicated man at 11 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Police searched the house and found the man had passed out in the basement.

He was arrested, processed and released.