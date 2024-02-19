East Windsor Township resident found with machete in car

A 38-year-old East Windsor Township resident was charged with possession of a weapon – a machete – for an unlawful purpose following a traffic stop Feb. 4, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

A police officer stopped the vehicle after he observed it weaving on Dutch Neck Road at 11:10 p.m. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a machete in the driver’s door.

In addition to the weapons offense, the driver was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and refusal to submit to a breath test, police said.

The driver was processed and released.