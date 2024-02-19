East Windsor Police blotter

A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Upper Freehold Municipal Court and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office after police were called to investigate a man who was trespassing at the St. James Village apartment building Feb. 14. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 26-year-old Hightstown man was charged with theft by deception Feb. 14 after he purchased a vehicle from a private seller and allegedly gave the victim a check without having enough money to cover it. The man was charged on a summons.

- Advertisement -

A 54-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with credit card theft and theft of property Feb. 14. A victim reported Feb. 3 that she lost her wallet in the parking lot at the Windsor Hotel. She received a notification later that day that her credit card had been used at a shop in Trenton. A detective assigned to the case identified the suspect, who was arrested and released on a summons.

A 33-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., man was charged with shoplifting Feb. 12 for allegedly taking $839.41 worth of merchandise from ShopRite on two occasions in 2023 – Oct. 12 and Nov. 10. The case was assigned to a detective, who identified him as one of two suspects in the incidents. The man was charged on a complaint summons.