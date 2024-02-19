Princeton Police blotter

A 61-year-old Glenside, Pa., woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items from a store on Hulfish Street Feb. 10. She was processed and released.

A 51-year-old Princeton man who was allegedly peering into the window of a house on Leigh Avenue was charged with stalking and criminal trespass-peering Feb. 9. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A woman reported the loss of $6,508 from her bank account after a man offered to help her withdraw money from an ATM at a bank on Nassau Street. He allegedly stole the debit card and used it to make fraudulent withdrawals from her bank account. The incident was reported Feb. 8.

A shoplifter walked into a store on Nassau Street and scooped up sport jackets, shirts and blazers from the front display and left without paying for them Feb. 7. The clothing was valued at $5,857.