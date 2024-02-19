Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Princeton Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 61-year-old Glenside, Pa., woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items from a store on Hulfish Street Feb. 10. She was processed and released.

A 51-year-old Princeton man who was allegedly peering into the window of a house on Leigh Avenue was charged with stalking and criminal trespass-peering Feb. 9. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

- Advertisement -

A woman reported the loss of $6,508 from her bank account after a man offered to help her withdraw money from an ATM at a bank on Nassau Street. He allegedly stole the debit card and used it to make fraudulent withdrawals from her bank account. The incident was reported Feb. 8.

A shoplifter walked into a store on Nassau Street and scooped up sport jackets, shirts and blazers from the front display and left without paying for them Feb. 7. The clothing was valued at $5,857.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet News

Best Ohio Online Sportsbooks Ranked by Markets, Odds & Sports Betting Bonuses in OH

The Ohio sports scene will never be dull, especially with teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Bengals, the...
Hopewell News

Benson taps Foglio for another term as MCIA commissioner

Mercer County Executive Dan Benson has appointed Christiana Foglio as the newest member of the Mercer County Improvement...
Princeton Packet News

Princeton University freshman dies after struck by Dinky

James Li, a Princeton University freshman and a member of the Princeton High School Class of 2023, died...
Princeton Packet News

16th annual ‘Run With Rotary’ returns this April

The 16th annual Run With Rotary 5K race and 1-Mile Ramble will take place this spring. Registration is at...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

East Windsor Police blotter

Windsor News
A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was arrested on...

East Windsor Township resident found with machete in car

Windsor News
A 38-year-old East Windsor Township resident was charged with...

Man charged with burglary, trespassing at East Windsor Township home

Windsor News
A 33-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with...

Popular news

Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2 election Feb. 17

Bordentown News
There are two questions on the ballot for Bordentown...

Documentary features founders of Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum

Hillsborough News
In commemoration of Black History Month, the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners has...

‘I’m limping, I need that well back’

Hopewell News
Pennington Borough Council members have given an emergency greenlight...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.