The goal of green

The City of Bordentown has a number of events in celebration of Earth Day on April 22.

The General Parks Committee is looking for volunteers interested in helping to do a little cleaning at the Lime Kiln Alley Park. They look to begin working around 8:30 a.m. April 22 at Lime Kiln and invite anyone interested in helping to come to the park with gloves, rakes, and any other small tools that could be used to clear out weeds, pick up trash and do a little minor repair work. Everyone is welcome, the more hands, the quicker the task. The clean up at the park will run to 1 p.m.

For more information contact Fallon Burress at (609) 298-0604. Ext. 2 or email fburress@cityofbordentown.com.

On April 24, Burlington County will collect recycling at the Eco Complex – 2nd Floor 1200 Florence Columbus Road, Bordentown. For more information about recycling visit at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/345/Recycling.

On April 30 the Green Team will be offering a Green Home and Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents of the homes and gardens on the tour will talk about how they “go Green” to help in the sustainability of the environment.

Self-guided maps can be picked up at the Carslake Community Center at the beginning of the tour along with native plant seeds that will also be available. The complimentary City Shuttle will be available during the tour for those visitors who may wish to use it to get from one location to another.

Get ideas, ask questions and be inspired by rain gardens, backyard composting, ponds, beehives, native plantings, roof top gardens, solar panels and more. For the free event, attendees will receive a map showing participating locations, where they can meet residents who have “greened” their yards and homes. Attendees are encouraged to walk or bike.

Rain date is May 7.