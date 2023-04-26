Community Options appoints new chief impact officer

Leanne Morton is the new chief impact officer at Community Options.

Morton will oversee training, clinical services and outcome management for Community Options, a national non-profit organization providing housing and employment support to people with disabilities.

According to the nonprofit, she will ensure that all programs are in line with best practices for safety, quality, and impact and brings a wealth of experience to her new position.

Morton is a licensed social worker with a master’s degree in social work from Rutgers University and executive healthcare leadership training from Cornell University.

She has worked in the healthcare industry for over 12 years including as a senior executive director for New Jersey’s premier mental health and substance abuse treatment provider.

There, she ensured the population’s emotional and physical health through safe and supportive psychological services and intensive outpatient programs.

Morton reports directly to Robert Stack, CEO and president of Community Options, and will be based in Princeton.

“Leanne Morton is a proven leader with a strong track record of success in the healthcare industry,” Stack said.

“Her expertise in training, clinical services, and quality assurance will be instrumental in helping Community Options continue to provide the highest level of support to the individuals we serve. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Morton said she is looking forward to working with Community Options’ talented team to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join such a respected organization and work alongside a dedicated team,” she said. “I am committed to ensuring that Community Options continues to provide the highest quality support services to those who need them most.”

Community Options is headquartered in Princeton with offices and programs across the state as well as across the country including Arizona, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.