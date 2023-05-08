Hopewell Police blotter

A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox SUV was reported stolen from a Denow Road home April 30. A cellphone, credit cards and personal identification also were reported stolen from the victim’s home.

A Levittown, Pa., man was charged with driving under the influence and narcotics offenses following a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 near Ingleside Avenue April 26. Police were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A Newtown, Pa., man who allegedly called 911 several times was charged with knowingly placing a call to the 911 emergency telephone system without purpose of reporting the need for such services April 25. He allegedly made numerous 911 calls while he was at the Hopewell Township Municipal Court on an unrelated matter. The charge was placed on a warrant.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell employee’s vehicle while the victim was at work between 12:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. April 25.

A Pennington-Rocky Hill Road resident was allegedly scammed out of $100 after attempting to buy a television set on Facebook Marketplace April 24. The victim paid $100 toward the television. The victim tried to contact the seller to complete the purchase, but was blocked by the would-be seller. The victim was unable to complete the purchase or have the deposit returned.

The driver of a BMW coupe drove off without paying for $55 worth of gasoline from the Gulf service station on Route 31 on April 24.

Burglars stole cash and jewelry valued at a combined $13,575 from a Brinley Drive home April 24. There were no signs of forced entry.

A West Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to breath testing and driving with a suspended license after police responded to a call about a Jeep Wrangler being driven off the roadway on Valley Road near Woodens Lane April 22. He was processed and released.