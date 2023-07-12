Hopewell Volunteers’ Bandstand among buildings set for repairs

Hopewell Borough receives donation from the Robert Wood Johnson III fund

An $80,000 donation is providing a boost for Hopewell Borough efforts to repair four municipally owned buildings in need of improvements.

The Borough will utilize a $80,000 donation from the Robert Wood Johnson III fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation for repairs and improvements needed for the Hopewell Volunteers’ Bandstand, Well House Building No. 6, Pump House No. 4, and the Freight Shed at the Hopewell Borough Train Station.

“We are very fortunate to have [the donation],” Councilman David Mackie said. “It is an $80,000 donation and specifically targeted to the maintenance of particular structures that were originally underwritten by Betty Wold Johnson.”

Mackie stressed that the donation is a wonderful resource for the Borough and something they should never count on.

“We have a responsibility to maintain those buildings, we own them, and this is funding that is available when they can do it and when it is possible, but not always,” he said. “We are very grateful for it and wanted to acknowledge that.”

The Hopewell Borough Council accepted the donation through a resolution approved at the Council meeting on July 6.

Hopewell Volunteers’ Bandstand was constructed in 1992 and had been acquired by donation.

According to the resolution, the bandstand is seen as a tribute to all Borough volunteers, who create a spirit of pride and community service, such as fire and emergency service personnel, church groups and various boards, committees and groups.