National Night Out ‘a tremendous community success’

East Windsor Township celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 1, at the East Windsor P.A.L. complex.

More than 2,000 people enjoyed festivities, which featured crime watch information, fire and EMS equipment displays, games and activities, and over 60 organization and business booths.

The event was hosted by Mayor Janice Mironov and council members and Chief of Police Jason Hart and the police department to demonstrate the commitment of the township to promote a cooperative partnership among police, local government officials and citizens to vigilance and crime prevention throughout the East Windsor community.

Mironov issued a Mayoral Proclamation which was presented to the Neighborhood Crime Watch members, reading “National Night Out Against Crime is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and foremost send a strong message to criminals letting them that the community and police have joined together in fighting crime.”

The many fun and educational activities at National Night Out included demonstrations by canine trained in detecting illegal drugs, child car safety seat inspections and police car tours, as well as fire hose demonstrations, climbing obstacle course, inflatable games, face painting and air brush tattoos, plus music and refreshments.

Community groups and area businesses hosted booths with information and giveaways supporting the National Night Out theme.

Mironov stated, “National Night Out was a tremendous community success and we thank our police department, our volunteer fire company and rescue squad volunteers, and the many businesses and organizations for their support and participation in helping to make East Windsor’s National Night Out such an outstanding event.”