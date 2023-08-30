Lawrence Township school board appoints assistant superintendent of student services

Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education has appointed an assistant superintendent for student services.

Vanessa Bekarciak was appointed to the position in July. The Lawrence Township native will earn an annual salary of $175,000 in her new job.

Bekarciak, who graduated from Lawrence High School in 1998, will start work Sept. 15. She replaces Robyn Klim, who will become the next superintendent of schools Sept. 1.

Bekarciak began her career as a school psychologist in the Lawrence Township school district before moving over into administration. She was the assistant director of special education in the Trenton Public Schools.

She also held administrative positions in the Rancocas Valley Regional School District and the Mount Holly Township School District. Most recently, she was the director of special services in the Bordentown Regional School District.

During her tenure in the Bordentown Regional School District, Bekarciak helped to develop programs to provide therapeutic support and to create a post-graduate program to support special needs students in their home community, officials said.

Following graduation from Lawrence High School, Bekarciak earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from West Chester University and an educational specialist degree in school psychology from Rider University.

She has been an adjunct graduate school professor at Rider University. She has also been a mentor to new administrators through the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association.