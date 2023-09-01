Virtual programs galore at SCLSNJ

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) is hosting a number of programs virtually from September to November.

Most programs require registration. Visit SCLSNJ.org. To join a virtual program by phone, dial (646) 876-9923. After dialing, you will be prompted to enter a meeting ID, which is unique for every event. The meeting ID is the series of numbers at the end of the Zoom link posted for each event.

September

Iceland, Land of Midnight Sun presented by Shawn Carey: Sept. 6, 7-8 p.m.

Wildlife photographer and Audubon instructor Shawn Carey will share images and stories from his journey spent on two Icelandic islands. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8604536.

Presented by the Library Speakers Consortium – Virtual Author Talks:

Lidia Bastianich – Sept. 7, 7-8 p.m. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8736835.

Adam Alter – Sept. 20, 2-3 p.m. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8744747.

Amor Towles, Sept. 27, 8-9 p.m. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8745040.

The Apple Watch – A Small But Powerful Tool: Sept. 12, 7-8 p.m.

If you use it to its full extent, this watch can be a great tool that can help you conquer your day, lose weight, be productive, and even save money. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8201524.

The New York City Crystal Palace – Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations: Sept. 13, 7-8 p.m.

Before the creation of Bryant Park, the area behind the New York Public Library was occupied by a monumental water reservoir. It became the site of the first American international exhibition. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8268217.

“A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes” by Eric Jay Nolin: Sept. 26, 7-8 p.m.

Explore the five-hundred-year story of American hurricanes and understand the storms on the horizon of America’s future. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8225560.

Peru, A Photo Tour Presented by Phil and Becky Witt: Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.

Come on a photographic tour of Peru, from a walk in the ancient Incan ruins of Machu Picchu to fishing for piranhas in the hot and humid Amazon basin. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8132158.

October

“The Catcher in the Rye” by J. D. Salinger Presented by Vandana Walia: Oct. 2, 7-8 p.m.

Published in 1951, “The Catcher in the Rye” was originally meant for adults, but soon became a symbol of teenage angst and rebellion. It has been found on lists of banned books time and again, for reasons ranging from use of foul language to inciting of violence. This book is now considered a modern classic. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8182625.

The Guitar in Latin America – Continuities, Changes, and Bicultural Strumming: Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m.

Dr. Jose Manuel Lezcano presents a multimedia musical program that showcases the guitar in Latin America as an instrument that speaks many languages. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8313642.

A Visit With Mark Twain Portrayed by Bob Gleason from American Historical Theater: Oct. 5, 7-8 p.m.

In recognition of Banned Books Week, join a question-and-answer session about the life of Mark Twain. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8182495.

Somerville and the Hall-Mills Murder Mystery Presented by Author Joe Pompeo: Oct. 9, 7-8 p.m.

Explore the critically acclaimed book, “Blood and Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder that Hooked America on True Crime.” Discover Somerville’s connection to the investigation and eventual trial at the Somerset County courthouse. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8604272.

Johannes Vermeer, His Life and Art Presented by Janet Cohen Mandel: Oct. 12, 7-8 p.m.

This lecture will illustrate the life of Vermeer through examination of some of his most important and iconic works. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8124596.

From Mickey Mouse to Star Wars and Beyond – How the Disney Company Conquered the Entertainment Universe: Oct. 16, 7-8 p.m.

Explore how the Walt Disney Company grew from a small cartoon studio in 1923 to the most powerful force in worldwide entertainment. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8124728.

Exploring the Jersey Shore Thrill Killer Presented by Author John E. O’Rourke: Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m.

The true story of the murders that terrorized New Jersey beach towns for nearly a decade. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8560840.

A Hollywood Halloween Presented by Dr. Annette Bochenek: Oct. 25, 7-8 p.m.

From beloved classic horror films to lesser-known gems, explore the variety of classic horror films and characters as well as how the genre was developed to entertain audiences of all ages. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8592561.

Where the Bodies Are Buried – A Surprising Journey Through the History of Our Cemeteries: Oct. 26, 7-8 p.m.

Though most people whistle past them, our burial grounds tell us more about ourselves than we realize. They are time capsules that preserve our art, culture, and history. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8142737.

Haunted History of New Jersey presented by Greg Caggiano: Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.

Explore the “other side” of history. Profiled in this presentation will be a Royal Governor’s former residence, a Victorian mansion, a house with Revolutionary War notoriety, a cemetery, legendary road, and even a college campus. History and myth intertwine in this spooky program. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8156029.

November

The Navajo Code Talkers: Nov. 6, 7-8 p.m.

An inspiring and patriotic program on The Navajo Code Talkers and how their 1,000-year-old language helped the U.S. Marines win the war in the Pacific during World War II. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8189378.

President Woodrow Wilson’s Vision – America’s First Attempt at Establishing a New World Order: Nov. 7, 7-8 p.m.

Examine the vision of President Woodrow Wilson at the Versailles Peace Conference in the spring of 1919. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8242627.

Apple Cider Donuts – Virtual Cooking Class Presented by Laura Scheck: Nov. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.

The humble jug of apple cider is the star of this class. We will recreate classic apple cider donuts at home. Explore tips for simmering another fall classic: hot mulled cider. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8554049.

Gifts of the Sun, The Cuisine of the Aztecs Presented by Andrew Coletti: Nov. 15, 7-8 p.m.

Celebrate the ingenious foodways of the pre-conquest Aztecs. Learn about the Aztec diet and the beliefs that shaped the food that nourished them. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8250329.

Archaeology and the Delaware Indians – A 12,000 Year Odyssey: Nov. 20, 7-8 p.m.

This heavily illustrated presentation examines New Jersey’s rich Native American heritage and continuing importance of Native Americans to the region today. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8370702.

The Thanksgiving Table With a Dessert Demonstration of Cranberry Linzer Torte: Nov. 21, 7-8 p.m.

Enjoy a baking demonstration of a lattice-top cranberry Linzer torte to serve with your pies, while learning ways to prepare for the holiday as a host or guest. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8535927.

Radio and the Great American Songbook Presented by Steve Darnall: Nov. 28, 7-8 p.m.

Discover how radio helped to give birth to the Great American Songbook by offering singers a unique opportunity to present their songs to a national audience. Register: https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/8248943.

For additional assistance, call (908) 845-8400. To discover all SCLSNJ has to offer, visit SCLSNJ.org or connect with SCLSNJ on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or YouTube.