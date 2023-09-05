West Windsor Police blotter

A Burlington man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police were sent to the Princeton Junction train station on the report of a dispute between two people in the parking lot July 29. During the investigation, the man was found to have an outstanding warrant from Irvington. He was processed and turned over to the Irvington Police Department.

A Robbinsville woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items valued at $519.39 without paying for them at Target July 21. She went to the self-checkout register and allegedly paid for some items but not other items. She was processed and released.

A Morrisville, Pa., man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,500 from Milltown Borough following a motor vehicle stop on Route 1 and Nassau Park Boulevard July 21. He was processed and released.

Two Trenton residents were charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking clothing, shoes and other items from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target without paying for them July 20. They were found to have outstanding warrants from Trenton. The man was also found to have outstanding warrants from Lawrence and Hamilton townships. He was processed and turned over to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The woman was processed and released.

A Manville resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Middlesex Borough July 13 after he was stopped for driving a dump truck on Alexander Road near Scott Avenue that exceeded the four-ton weight limit on township roads. He was processed and turned over to the Middlesex Borough Police Department.

A Philadelphia woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise, food, liquor and beer valued at nearly $1,500 from Wegman’s over a two-day period July 6 and July 7. She was found to have outstanding warrants from Bellmawr, Clementon and Manalapan, and was a “wanted person” from Pennsylvania. She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

A Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly loading up a shopping cart with items valued at a combined $1,121.35 and leaving Target without paying for them June 30. She was also charged with hindering apprehension for allegedly providing a false name and address to police. She was processed and released.

A Vermont man was charged with burglary and theft for allegedly taking a ladder and other items from a Village Road West home June 29. He was also found to have outstanding warrants from Hightstown Borough and Mansfield Township. He was processed and released.