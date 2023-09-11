Mary Lucia Damiano Pinney died September 4th at Princeton Medical Center. Mary received her Bachelor of Arts from Smith College as a returning Ada Comstock Graduate. She Received her master’s degree from the Wharton School of Business. Mary spent her professional life as an Administrator in the School of Continuing studies at Ryder University retiring in 1998. She was a longtime member of the Montclair Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends. Born in Passaic NJ and raised in Clifton.

She was a resident of Millstone Township since 1976.

Mary was predeceased by her childhood sweetheart to husband Wesley in 2004. She is survived by six children: John of Clifton, Robert of Philadelphia Pa, Mark of Longwood Fl, Alexander of Toms River, Eva of Brooklyn NY, and George of Astoria Or., a sister Helen Graham of Montclair, and Brother John Damiano of Clifton, 9 Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday September 16th at 1:00PM at Montclair Friends Meeting at 289 Park St. in Montclair, NJ, 07042.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, Donations be sent to the Montclair Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, Pierson Education Fund, 289 Park Street, Montclair, NJ, 07042, or The New Jersey Audubon Society, 9 Hardscrabble Road, Bernardsville, NJ, 07924 https://njaudubon.org/ways-to-give/ or Friends of the Smith College Libraries https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/15042/donations/new.