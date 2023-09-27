Injecting student art

Student art is featured for the first-time when people turn pages of the Cranbury School’s calendar for the 2023-24 year.

The calendars are sent home to Cranbury students and school families.

Students whose artwork is featured in the calendar were recognized and honored with certificates during the Cranbury Township Board of Education meeting on Sept. 20.

Under the teaching and guidance of Stacey Crannage, art educator and head of the school’s Visual Arts Department, students created their art in the 2022-23 school year.

“Last year, during the art shows, Ms. Crannage and I had the chance to brainstorm different ideas and ways to inject student art into our community in different ways,” said Jennifer Diszler, Cranbury School chief administrator and school principal.

“So, the idea of our beautiful handy calendar that goes home every year was to have student artwork in it.”

Diszler thanked Crannage for helping the students develop their passion and love for art.

The thanks also extended to the school’s secretarial staff who put the calendar together during the summer months and the Cranbury PTO (parent teacher organization) which helped provide the calendar cover.

“This year we used a company called Master Graphics, they worked with us and really made sure everything was highlighted beautifully and it looks so professional,” Diszler said.

During the meeting, Diszler went through the calendar months artwork, which were projected on a screen. Each student was called up and handed certificates recognizing their artwork.

The cover of the calendar is the work of Elisandra Rodriguez, who is currently a fourth grader.

Elisandra Rodriguez’s art which is used as the cover for the 2023-24 year calendar. Photo by ANDREW HARRISON/STAFF

The month of September featured two student artists – sixth-grader Aubrey McGovern and seventh-grader Noah Pisapia.

October – second-grader Donovan Dossin and Princeton High School [PHS] freshman Chloe Yang.

November – first-grader Candice Liu, and third-grader Arjun Murugavel.

Photo by ANDREW HARRISON/STAFF

December – second-grader Ajube Hagan and fourth-grader Sora Williams.

January – PHS freshman Liam Cooley and eighth-grader Mahkai Gordon.

February – PHS freshman Chen Jiang and eighth-grader Caleb Mildenberg.

In March – fifth-grader Lyana Farran and sixth-grader Anwita Tadvai.

Student artwork in calendar. Photo by ANDREW HARRISON/STAFF

April – seventh-grader Owen Bonchev.

May – fourth-grader Charlotte Mackenzie and eighth-grader Gabriel Markham.

June – third-grader Nisha Patel.

July – fifth-grader Dylan Bonagura.

For August, three artworks are featured – seventh-grader Julie Richardson, sixth-grader Dylan Heimmel and first-grader Mason Del Preore.