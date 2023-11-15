U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, whose 3rd Congressional District spans Mercer and Burlington counties, has launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Robert Menendez.

Kim kicked off his self-described grassroots campaign Nov. 10 at the Double Nickle Brewing Co. in Pennsauken, surrounded by supporters.

Kim said at the campaign kickoff that Democrats are fired up about bringing change to the Senate seat.

“They want integrity over corruption. They want someone who understands and will fight for them, not just the well-connected and well-off. That’s what this campaign is about, and I’m excited to get to work,” he said.

Kim announced his intention to challenge Menendez, the three-term senator Sept. 23, the day after he was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, according to published reports on www.politico.com.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, allegedly accepted cash, gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz convertible and home mortgage payments in exchange for using his influence to benefit the three businessmen and the government of Egypt between 2018 and 2022.

A superseding federal indictment in October added an additional charge, according to published reports on www.cbsnews.com.

The updated indictment accuses Menendez and his wife and the three businessmen of conspiring to have the senator act as an agent for the Egyptian government while he chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has since stepped down from the committee.

Kim’s decision to challenge Menendez in the June 2024 Democratic Party primary stems from the senator’s refusal to resign, despite calls for his resignation from Democratic Party elected officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy.

When he announced his plan to challenge Menendez in September, Kim said he did not expect to have to do so, “but New Jersey deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our country’s integrity.”

Kim is serving his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 and 2022.

Kim is a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American and Progressive caucuses. He served on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.

The 3rd Congressional District includes Lawrence Township, East Windsor Township and the Borough of Hightstown in Mercer County.

It includes all of Burlington County, including Bordentown Township and the City of Bordentown, as well as towns in Monmouth County.