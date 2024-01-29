Janet Denaci, 71

September 10, 1952 – December 15, 2023

Janet Denaci, age 71, died Friday December 15, 2023, at the Meadows Skilled Nursing Facility in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Born on Featherbed Farm, just outside of Hopewell, New Jersey, Janet graduated from Hopewell Valley Central High School in 1970 and attended Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey. Subsequently trained at Overlook Medical Center, she served the Central Jersey community for thirty-five years as a radiographer at Hunterdon Medical Center until her retirement in 2018.

A child of the 1960s, Janet had a big heart and a wide network of like- minded friends. She was a loving daughter who cared for her parents, Julia and Edward, in their final years. She was a wonderful sister and a crazy- hippy aunt beloved by all her nieces and nephews. She loved the outdoors and was never happier than drifting down the Delaware River in an inner tube. She had a big laugh that went with her big heart and will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her.

Janet celebrated this past Christmas in Heaven with her mother and father (and possibly her brother Walter, who may have gotten a holiday leave from Purgatory to be with the family). Janet is survived by her two remaining brothers, Edward Denaci of San Diego, California, and David Denaci of Lambertville, New Jersey, four nieces and nephews – Mark, Karen, Matthew, and Sarah — and two grandnieces/nephews, Ottavia and Enzo (and another one on the way!).

A memorial service for Janet will be held at the Hopewell Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am on January 27, 2024, with a lunch celebrating her life immediately following.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way, Mercerville NJ 08619.