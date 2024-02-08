Karla Alexandra Ratliff-Britt

Karla was born in Quilpué, Chile on October 22, 1985, as Javiera Alejandra Hidalgo Coronado. She was brought to her home on Bertrand Drive in Princeton, New Jersey, by her parents, Henry and Heide Ratliff, at five weeks of age. She was joyfully greeted by her brothers, Daniel and Thomas. From the beginning, Karla’s immense care and love radiated to all around her, building the ever-growing circle of happiness in her life and to those who knew her.

Karla attended the Waldorf School of Princeton from preschool through eighth grade. She flourished in Princeton High School where her gifts of caring and unconditional kindness (and beautiful voice) allowed her to navigate through the different elements of the school, from the PHS Choir to the many different social groups (including the football team). Many of her student friendships and connections followed her throughout her life. In High School, she met the love of her life and future husband Michael Britt. Karla graduated High School in June 2004, and because of her many connections with peers and faculty was presented with “the Golden Key Award” (an award for meritorious service based solely upon demonstrated service, positive character and leadership).

Karla continued her education at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, where she graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor in Nursing Science degree. After graduation, she started her career at Princeton Medical Center, which she continued throughout her life. She started as an inpatient nurse at Princeton House Behavioral Health. Her natural capacity in working not only with patients, but also with staff, advanced her to the position of Nursing Coordinator of Outpatient Services at Princeton House. Karla’s determination in her work with infection control during the COVID Pandemic brought her commendations for excellence.

Many of Karla’s favorite memories are of the summers she spent with her family and friends in Aquinnah on Martha’s Vineyard. She loved socializing, swimming, diving, and working at the Aquinnah Shop. While on the Vineyard she developed many friendships with members of the Wampanoag community. Later in life, Karla connected with her biological family members in Santiago, Chile. She developed a close and loving relationship with her biological sister Priscila Prezmita Coronado.

The greatest treasure in Karla’s life was the family she created with her high school sweetheart Michael Britt. Karla and Mike were married May 22, 2010, and were joined by their son Henry Eugene on December 10, 2015. The love and harmony of their marriage was exemplary. Both Karla and Mike were active and loving parents in raising their beloved Henry.

Karla was unexpectedly taken on January 29, 2024. She is survived by her husband Michael Everett Britt, her son Henry, her parents Henry and Heide Ratliff, and the families of her brother Daniel and his wife Hattie, as well as her brother Thomas and his wife Elizabeth. Michael’s family including his mother Susan and the families of his brother Jon and his wife Julia, as well as his sister Naomi and her husband Trenell mourn her passing. Karla leaves behind ten nieces and nephews between the Ratliff and Britt families.

Karla’s viewing will be on: Friday February 2, 2024 from 4pm- 7pm. Mather- Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton, New Jersey, 08542. Her funeral will be held the following morning, Saturday February 3, 2024 with visitation starting at 10:15am and service at 11am: All Saints Church, 16 All Saints Rd., Princeton, New Jersey 08540. All are welcome to attend. A celebration of Karla’s life is planned for later in the spring. Details will be announced.

An Educational Fund will be established for her 8-year-old son Henry. Donations can be made to https://gofund.me/0bd7e093.