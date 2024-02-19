FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Benson taps Foglio for another term as MCIA commissioner

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Mercer County Executive Dan Benson has appointed Christiana Foglio as the newest member of the Mercer County Improvement Authority (MCIA).

Foglio, an industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, is one of the state’s top economic development professionals. Over the last 30 years she has been specializing in high-quality senior and multi-family affordable housing, according to a press release on Feb. 13.

She is no stranger to the work of the MCIA. This is her second appointment after serving previously as a commissioner at MCIA.

Before founding Community Investments Strategies Inc. (CIS), a fully integrated residential development, management, and construction company, specializing in high quality affordable-, multi-family- and senior-housing since 1994, Foglio served as the executive director of the New Jersey Housing and Finance Agency, where she was responsible for financing over $1 billion in multi-family bonds and creating the state’s housing policy. She also chaired the New Jersey Council on Affordable Housing.

As the former president of the not-for-profit New Brunswick Development Corporation, Foglio is credited with launching the city’s economic rebirth through implementing $300 million worth of urban renewal projects.

“Thank you to our Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson for the honor to serve the board of MCIA again,” Foglio said. “I am excited to support the mission of the MCIA by providing programs and services for the county, municipalities, school and fire districts, and not-for-profits in the areas of financing, project management redevelopment, solid waste and recycling.”

