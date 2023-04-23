West Windsor Police blotter

Three Brooklyn, N.Y. residents were charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking 11 containers of baby formula, valued at $516.89, from Target on Nassau Park Boulevard March 29. One man was also charged with hindering apprehension and possession of false government documents after he allegedly presented a fake New York State driver’s license identifying him as someone else. All three were processed and released.

A Jackson Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing merchandise valued at $469.86 in shopping bags and leaving Target on Nassau Park Boulevard without paying for them March 29. She was processed and released.

A Monmouth Junction man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a two-car crash on Route 1 at Harrison Street March 27. His vehicle struck the back of a car that was slowing down for a yellow traffic light. He was processed and released.

A Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension after she allegedly left the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard without paying for two bags full of clothing March 18. She provided officers with fake names and dates of birth. After determining her true identity, she was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants from Lawrence, Ewing and Hamilton townships. She was taken to the hospital after claiming she was feeling sick, and was turned over to the Ewing Township Police Department at the hospital.

A Brooklyn, N.Y. woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking designer fragrances valued at $1,061 from Ulta Beauty on Nassau Park Boulevard March 6. She paid for a cosmetic product, but not for the fragrances concealed in a bag. She was processed and released.

A Richland man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly ignored two red traffic signals on Route 1 and Washington Road March 6. His vehicle struck two vehicles that were crossing the intersection, causing one vehicle to overturn on the shoulder of the road. The second car was heavily damaged in the intersection, and debris from the crash damaged a third vehicle. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A Hamilton Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped by a police officer for speeding and making an unsafe lane change on Route 1 March 2. He was processed and released.